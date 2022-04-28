JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area are partnering to build a natural gas powered Zero Net Energy (ZNE) home on Cedarhurst Drive in Jackson.

On Thursday, April 28, a groundbreaking event kicked off the partnering to showcase reliability and affordability of natural gas. According to officials, this ZNE home will demonstrate significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions by producing as much energy as it consumes over the course of a year with a rooftop photovoltaic solar system, high-efficiency Energy Star natural gas appliances, top-rated insulation and windows, and other advanced weatherization features.

“The future homeowner, Shacora Brown, dreamed of owning a home for years. She and her 5-year-old child currently live in an apartment with plumbing issues which have led to leaks and mildew. The current situation has become unbearable and this ZNE home is an answered prayer, it will be safe, decent, and affordable with a 30-year, zero-interest mortgage,” said Merrill McKewen, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area executive director.

To build the ZNE home, Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area are working with MS Solar and Foch Dickens, HERS rater at Dickens and Associates.