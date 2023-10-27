JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A family-friendly music and arts festival will be held at the Jackson Zoo in November.

ZooChilla will take place on Saturday, November 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Organizers said ZooChilla aims to re-energize the concert venue at the Jackson Zoo by bringing a fun, laid-back festival with music, food, community booths, a kids’ zone, and shopping to the facility.

Musical entertainment, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will include:

Blue Monday Blues Band

HeART2Soul

Vae

Lady Adrena

DJ Aziatikk Blakk

Tickets for the event are $10. Children five and under will be admitted for free. Veteran admission is $5 at the gate.

“ZooChilla is a terrific opportunity for the Jackson community to come together and enjoy a fun-filled day of music, art, food, and community,” said Andy Frame, Executive Director of Revitalize Mississippi. “It is also a chance to support local businesses and organizations.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the afternoon.