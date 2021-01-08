Local nurse shares husband’s survival journey with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – June 3, 2020 will be a day Candance Childress will never forget.

“My husband actually contracted COVID-19 from someone who was asymptomatic. We went and got tested and I would say around June 3 he got progressively worse.”

After being admitted to Baptist Hospital, her husband started rapidly declining.

“While he was in the ICU he experienced kidney failure. He had 3 strokes. The actual COVID wiped out the blood and the blood supply to his toes, it’s called COVID toes.”

Her husband eventually had all 10 of his toes amputated. He’s had to relearn basic life skills– one in particular– to walk again.

“When he transferred to Methodist Rehab, he basically had to learn how to walk, how to dress himself, how to feed himself how to bathe himself all over again. He lost a total of about 55 pounds. he went in at 205 by the time he made it to rehab he was about 160 his lowest weight was about 155.”

“It’s been a long long long journey. what I would say about this illness is it doesn’t matter how old you are. My husband was a 40 year old African American male, perfectly healthy, who exercised 3-4 days a week who didn’t drink, didn’t smoke who didn’t do no illicit drugs and had no underlying health conditions prior to being sick. “

“I thought I knew what faith was, but I didn’t until faith was literally all I had. It had to get to a point to where if my husband didn’t make it, I knew God would take care of me. That doesn’t mean I didn’t want him to make it, me and my husband have been together over 20 years but I had to get myself to a point to where God was either going to heal my husband or he wasn’t and that whatever God decided, it was going to be his will and I had to be okay with that,” expressed Childress.

Childress said during the seven long and stressful months, she had to take an extended leave. She also contracted the virus, but had mild symptoms.

On top of it all, their house flooded. Childress was forced to live in a hotel. She said clinging to faith is what got her through and hopes those who hear her story will see just how serious this virus really is.

LATEST STORIES: