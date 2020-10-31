Local officials advise parents to follow Halloween safety guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of kids are expected to hit the pavement Halloween night to trick or treat, however, local officials are asking parents to think safety first.

Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens is asking that children wear a face mask only with their costumes, socially distance and for parent to keep a close eye on their child.

“We recommend that if you’re going house to house, you don’t put the full face piece on – just wear your face mask and I think you’ll be safe with that. Also, when the kids go out make sure parents are with them if they’re going to go house to house make sure the parents are with them and keep them safe,” said Chief Owens.

Now CDC warns against traditional trick or treating this year. Visit here, for guidelines.

