Local organization hosts toiletry drive for veterans in honor of 9/11

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Pressure, a community-based organization that focuses on youth development, gave away bags stuffed with toiletries for veterans in need.

The toiletry drive was held on Saturday at Davis Road Park in Byram in remembrance of 9/11.

Angel Golden, Founder of Pressure, said it’s a great feeling to see youth lead volunteer service projects that help meet community needs.

“It’s always a blessing to be a blessing. I have been trying to teach mine as well as other youth in the community to donate early or to volunteer early on, and that’ll help when they get older to want to do more.”

Items included soap, deodorant, wipes, face masks and other necessities.

