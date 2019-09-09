Local organization meets requirements for medical marijuana signatures

For an initiative to be placed on the ballot, a minimum of 86,185 certified signatures must be submitted, with at least 17,237 certified signatures from each of the state’s five congressional districts. They existed in 2000. Signatures must be certified by county circuit clerks before they are filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Mississippians for Compassionate Care submitted 105,686 certified signatures to the Secretary of State’s office, which is required by the Mississippi Constitution (Article 15, Section 273) to qualify Initiative 65. This is commonly referred to as Medical Marijuana 2020, to appear on the ballot for Mississippians to vote on during the November 2020 election.

The ballot initiative submitted by Mississippians for Compassionate Care proposes to make medical marijuana accessible, in a legal and safe manner, to Mississippians with qualifying debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, and similar conditions. https://www.medicalmarijuana2020.com/

If approved by the Secretary of State, the initiative will appear on the November 2020 general election ballot. If approved by the voters, patients who are suffering from specific debilitating medical conditions outlined in the initiative will be able to obtain medical marijuana after they are examined by a Mississippi licensed physician. https://www.medicalmarijuana2020.com/process-steps