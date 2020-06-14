Local organization provides grab-and-go lunch to community

JJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In an effort to honor 2020 graduates and show love to the community, Save Our Moms, held a grab-and-go lunch at the Forrest Hill Place in Jackson.

The non-profit organization which started in 2019 was formed to empower single mothers and provide educational tips to help them with a better household.

“We are trying to get people out and as you can see we have plenty plates already to go. If you see us on the news today you are invited to come out and eat with us and have a great time and listen to our DJ play some great music,” said Angela Harper, founder of Save Our Moms.

For more information on the organization or to donate items, visit here.

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpg%2FSave-Our-Mom-100129871516062%2Fabout%2F%3Fref%3Dpage_internal&data=02%7C01%7CCReeves%40wjtv.com%7C2b82c10d627c4c0491b808d810b686ef%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637277723423417107&sdata=%2BDcRFSmzRddgEIKJgQTGdjnYlB67ehatUNV%2FVGuM%2Byc%3D&reserved=0