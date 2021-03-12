Local organization providing place for kids during Spring Break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Genesis and Light Center invite children, grades K – 8th, to be safe, active, healthy and engaged during their time off from school by joining us for our Spring Break Camp.

During the week, the children will participate in enrichment, recreational, and educational activities which incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), and inspired by several guest speakers.

Spring Break Camp will take start, Monday, March 15th through Friday, March 19th, from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm at Genesis and Light Center, 4914 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39206.

The center received a grant from the state which will pay for 30 free scholarships.

Regulars Cost is $16 per day and $80 for the week. Call 601-362-6736 to sign up.