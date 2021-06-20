Local Organization raise money for Alzheimers awareness on the longest day ever

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi chapter of Alzheimer’s association is raising awareness and money for local resources during Alzehermiers awareness month and the first day of the summer solecist

Mississippi has over 57,000 Mississippians with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. The organization confirms that signs are shown through a persons loss of memory or change in behavior and it is caused by a brain disorder. This is gradual progressive condition but the organization says it can be avoided.

Adina Welker says the association has a program called ten ways to love your brain. She says the program is a life change that gives ways to reduce your risk factor like exercising, lowering your blood pressure, getting your diabetes under control, protecting yourself from head injury, healthy eating, doing puzzles and staying social.



With the pandemic making many businesses suffer, Welker says alot of non profits suffered too and ultimately the people who benefit from them. Beyond its need for donations, the organization offers a wealth of free resources for those who feel alone in the form of support groups, education programs, chat rooms, and financial planning. To support the longest day ever and The Alzheimer’s Association visit.