Local organizations collect items for families affected by ICE raids

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Multiple Jackson organizations have come together to help the children whose parents were taken during the recent ICE raids.



Hundreds of items such as food, toilet paper and even blow up mattresses were collected for families.

The need for these items stem from the increase in unemployment after the raids began.

So many of the children that lost parents now have no way to get any of the basic necessities.



If you would like to make any donations to this cause sstripp@springboardto.org or email christalsporter@gmail.com.