Local organizations donate 1,000 hygiene kits to homeless

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Giving back to the less fortunate has been something very close to Charcy Rogers’ heart, especially since the passing of her dad in 2019.

“This is something that I know he took much pride in me doing and I’m continuing my legacy through him and his inspiration to help others as much as possible,” said Rogers.

She does that through Protege Jackson All Stars, an organization that has put community service at the forefront of their dance team since 2012.

“The dance world kind of faded out, but this is what I wanted to continue because the foundation was to give back to the community.”

Several organizations came together to make 1,000 hygiene bags for the homeless.

Bags were packed with blankets, soap, toothbrushes, masks and much more.

“We know this is a hard time and we just want to support our people here in Mississippi,” said Alpha Robinson with Reading on Wheels.

Rogers said it’s important to give love after the year many people had in 2020.

“2020 was just an eye opener with every especially with losing loved one or persons,” said Rodgers.

“As a sponsor, we’re just honored to be a part of such a great organization. This organization has given back more than any organization that I know of,” said Essie Florence of Hamilton Davis Mental Health.

Rogers said to expect to see the organization donate every month and in honor of many, including her dad, an angel pin was placed in every bag.