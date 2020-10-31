Local organizations partner to host Halloween candy giveaway drive-thru

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Labor Council and AFL-CIO held a drive thru candy giveaway to celebrate Halloween. The event was also held to encourage parents of trick or treaters to vote.

Representatives from Congressman Bennie Thompson and Judge Latrice Westbrook campaign came out to aid in the giveaway and also to encourage voters.

The Labor Council said they do this event every year, but this year’s effort ended up combined with Halloween which they believe gave them more opportunity to talk with the community about the dire need to get out to vote.

“The state of our country it’s a critical time right now. You got COVID going on and people are very concerned about their health. Today at 5 p.m. voting ends, you know we’re also encouraging people and they have a underlining health conditions 65 and they can’t get to the polls on Tuesday to get by the Circuit Clerk’s Office,” said Sanchioni Butler.

Union members handed out 325 candy bags to the community and will be calling union members on election for a continued effort.

