Local organizations provide free hygiene products to community

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Molina Healthcare of Mississippi partnered with Our Daily Bread on Thursday to distribute bags filled with household essentials to Canton neighbors.
The local organizations distributed more than 200 bags filled with supplies such as paper towels, tissue, soap bars, dish washing liquid soap and hand sanitizer.
Meals were also provided to those who attended the supply giveaway.
