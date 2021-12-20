Local organizations to host drive-thru food giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Arts Council and other local organizations will be partnering to host a drive-through holiday food giveaway on Tuesday, December 21 for families in need.

The event will be held at the Arts Center of Mississippi in downtown Jackson at 4:00 p.m. Approximately 500 Honey Baked ham or turkey offerings will be distributed along with locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables.

Items will be available on a first come, first served basis as supplies allow. Face

coverings and staying in vehicles is required. Volunteers will load the packages.