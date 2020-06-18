Local organizations to host food giveaway in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A local non-profit organization and a local church are partnering together to provide free food to community members.

Arise&Shine and Cross-Centered Church have teamed up with sponsors such as Tyson Foods Inc., Sanderson Farm, Society of St. Andrews, and several other businesses to have a free food giveaway.

Donations include 13,000 pounds of chicken, 3,000 gallons of milk and a semi-truck filled with fresh produce. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 located at 25096 Highway 51 in Crystal Springs.

