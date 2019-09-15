Local Pastor brings change to his community

A local pastor wanted to see change in the West Jackson area and decided to host “Stop the Violence” block parties.

Reverend Jimmy Lee Edwards is the pastor of Rosemont Baptist Church, and he has lived in West Jackson for 17 years.

The pastor gathered leaders and members of the community and community to throw the block parties.Edwards believes if there is more unity in the community, there will be less violence.



Edwards said his ultimate goal is to continue buying lots in the community and building affordable homes.

He has been implementing various efforts to clean up the community.

Edwards said he has witnessed improvements in the area.



Edwards said he’s planning another community block party for the near future.

