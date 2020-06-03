Local pastor encourages prayer for leadership and protesters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With unrest across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, one Jackson pastor is speaking out about it.

Pastor Roderick Richardson of The Word Center said he understands the reasons for the protest and compared the nation to a hot water heater without a release value.

“If we’re going to impact and affect our people, we’re going to need policies in place. For example, something needs to happen when officers turn their body cameras off. There needs to be a policy that says an individual can record a police officer without the police officer taking their phone,” said Richardson. “Simple policies like that will serve as a determent. But ultimately, we’re going to have to have policy at the highest level in order to impact change.”

Richardson said no matter an individual’s race or political stance, as a Christian, he is called to pray for national, state and local leaders. He said he continues to preach that to his congregation.