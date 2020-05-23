Local pastor, high school basketball coach recovers from coronavirus

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- A congregation joined together to help celebrate their pastor’s recovery from COVID-19.

Perry Fletcher, pastor of New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Terry High School head boys’ basketball coach, said for nearly two weeks he was unable to do anything.

Due to his high fever Fletcher could barely pray and leaned on a sermon he preached called ‘How Do I Endure’ –one of the points was ‘just last,’ and that’s exactly what he did.

“If it had not been for my wife praying over me at our home she had posted scriptures all over the walls when I couldn’t read them she put the word around me and all I could think about in my mind was just last , just last , just last and that’s what I held on to,” said Fletcher.

Pastor Fletcher was greeted with honks and waves as people drove by to wish him well. For many, this was the first time seeing him in 30 days.