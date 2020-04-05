Local pastor holds drive-thru communion for congregation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- While church doors are closed due to the spread of COVID-19, many pastors have discovered innovative ways to hold worship service with their congregation.

For the first time in weeks, Reverend Willie Tobias, Jr. of New Mount Baptist Church had the chance to meet with church members for communion.

Cars rolled in and drivers grabbed cups filled with pre-packaged juice and bread to honor communion on Palm Sunday.

Crystal Welch, who is a member of the church, said this allowed her and her family to gain a sense of hope during this uncertain time.

​”This is a very important week for us, personally my family we fast for lent we give up certain sacrifices throughout ​the lent season and then for passover we actually fast. We don’t eat until 5 o’clock in the afternoon and as a family ​we like to pray and make sure we have a come together experience as a family.”

​​Revered Tobias, Jr. is not only making sure the drive-thru communion is effective but also safe for members.

Clorox wipes were served with every cup and people remained in their cars to partake in the service.

“Our first priority to make sure that all individuals remain in their cars so that was the first thing the lord put in my spirit but also to wear masks and gloves that the CDC recommended because we want to make sure safety is at the top of our list.”​​