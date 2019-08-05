Local pastor killed in vehicle accident on I-20

The man in a deadly car crash has been identified as Arthur Lee Jenkins of Pearl.

Alita Washington, daughter of Jenkins sent a photo to 12 News.

She says her father, Elder Arthur Jenkins, was the pastor of Cynthia Church of Christ-Holiness USA in Jackson. There he served as pastor for 26 years.

Police say Jenkins passed away after his pickup truck collided with another vehicle, and overturned several times on I-20 westbound, near I-220.

At this time, it is believed a medical emergency caused the crash.

The driver in the second vehicle was not injured.