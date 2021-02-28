Local pastor’s home hit in drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local pastor is looking for answers after someone fired shots into his home in a drive-by shooting last week.

Pastor David Fields said the shooting happened on Thursday around noon while he was at work. His grandsons were home at the time of the shooting. He said he is grateful that no one was hurt during the incident.

“As soon as my youngest grandson said granddaddy, that’s when I heard it and I hit the floor. How much crime is it going to take before we get some help and the help is the Hinds County Sheriff. Let’s get some help and stop being soft on crime,” said Fields.

Councliman Kenneth Stokes is calling for the interlocal meeting on Tuesday.

At this time there are no suspects or motives. Pastor Fields is asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.