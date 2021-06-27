Local pediatrician warns danger of leaving kids in hot car

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, children die from heat stroke and with temperatures already high here in Mississippi, it’s important to take measures to avoid hot car deaths.



According to AAA, a child dies from heatstroke about once every 10 days from being left alone in a hot vehicle, however, there are some ways to help you not forget about your child in the backseat.

One local pediatrician said parents should put something in the backseat with the child.

“If your child is back in the backseat sleeping and your purse or your personal belonging or an important item such as a cellphone if that is in the backseat next to your child your more likely to look for that and remember the child and let’s likely to walk away from the car with the child still in the backseat and that can save lives,” Dr. John Gaudet.

Officials said temperatures inside of a car, event on a mild, sunny day, can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.