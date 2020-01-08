Local professor comments on current conflict with Iran

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Donald Trump announced he will take action against Iran by imposing new sanctions. This comes after Iran fired missiles at an air base in Iraq that housed U.S. troops.

Dr. Glen Antizzo, an associate professor of political science at Mississippi College, said the president’s response to the attacks is appropriate. He explained the sanctions are designed to make a statement without biting back too hard.

“The idea is to try to place pressure on the economy and on the government, in order to get them to peacefully see their way around becoming more moderate on their positions,” said Antizzo.

According to Antizzo, past presidential administrations were not aggressive enough against Iran.

“I think over the last 16-20 years they’ve gotten this feeling that they could pretty much get away with anything and that the United States wouldn’t confront them. Now with the Trump Administration, they’re gonna have to re-calibrate their expectations for what they can and cannot get away with.”