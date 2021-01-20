Local professor explains expectations for President Biden’s first 100 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden has began to take executive action to undo some of the actions by President Donald Trump. Millsaps College professor Nathan Schrader broke down Biden’s plan during his first 100 days in the White House.

“I think we’re going to hear him talk more about the need, as he said, to ending an uncivil war in American politics. But, I also think what we’re going to see is a flurry of executive orders to undo some of the more controversial and objectionable actions implemented by President Trump, especially on things such as immigration, the Muslim travel ban and the Paris Climate Agreement.”

Schrader also dismissed the idea that the country is divided and said Biden’s words at the inauguration could be encouraging and ignite hope, nevertheless.

“I don’t believe the country is hopelessly divided. What I think is causing that division to the greatest extent now more than ever is a lack of willingness to agree on basic facts.”

He continued, “I don’t think Joe Biden can stop [division] overnight or I don’t think he can it overnight, but his words today were encouraging if we want to look to the future how we try to meet people a little more open and tolerant of each others’ opinions and viewpoints.”