Local radio host describes frustrations with JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local radio host held a news conference outside Jackson Police Headquarters on Monday, describing his frustrations with the department.

William “Cipher” Edwards, along with people who lost their loved ones to crime, spoke about how unnecessary violence changed their lives forever. They said it needs to stop now.

“We as citizens of Jackson, Mississippi, should not have to live in fear. We should not be caught up in crossfires of people shooting high powered weapons in broad daylight. It’s unacceptable. But it all starts right here, and right there, that’s where it starts at,” said Edwards.

Edwards said he hopes city leaders can begin allocating more resources to the police department to increase training and add more numbers to their staff.

Last week, Edwards filed an intent to sue the City of Jackson and other officials.

