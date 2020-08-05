Local radio host intends to sue City of Jackson, Hinds County supervisor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson radio host, William Edwards, who allegedly threatened and cyber-stalked Hinds County Supervisor David Archie has filed an intent to sue the City of Jackson and other officials.

The lawsuit addresses the following as defendants: the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, PoliceChief James Davis, Deputy Chief Deric Hearns and Hinds County Board of Supervisor David Archie.

Edwards and his wife, Doreece S. Edwards, said each defendant imposed on their Fourteenth Amendment Right.

Some of the claims also include: malicious prosecution by government officials, illegal use of tax payers funds for personal gain by state actors, negligent hiring, violation of the Federal Whistle Blowing Act, conspiracy to commit false arrest and abuse of power by elected government actor.

