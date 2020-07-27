Local rapper recovering after being shot in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local rapper is recovering after being shot over the weekend. According to Canton police, Ramone Gutter was shot outside West North Market.

Surveillance video from inside the business showed Gutter talking to another man. Police said the man, Devante Xavier Johnson, is a person of interest in the case.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Gutter was shot in the groin. Officers found him in a ditch across the street from the business.

“This is not a high crime area. A lot of youngsters do hang out in this area, because they come to this store here, and they also come to the laundromat that’s behind you. And no, they just hang out here during the evening time, and I’m surprised it happened this time of the morning. But no, it’s not a high crime area,” said Chief Brown.

Gutter was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to recover.

If you know where Johnson is located, contact the Canton Police Department or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

