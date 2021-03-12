Local reactions to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For any American making less than $75,000 a year or couples making under $150,000, this will be the third round of stimulus checks, they receive but the aid goes deeper than that.

On top of a $1,400 check, $350 billion in aid to the state and local government and $14 billion aimed at better vaccine distribution. The bill also provides $130 billion to assist school’s in safely reopening.

For any parents going through hard times, expanded tax credits of up to $3,600 is included in monthly payments. For all the small-mid sized restaurant owners, $25 billion is guaranteed for them in assistance.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s needed and I’m just praying that it’s not too late for people without any income and need to pay bills waiting this long to get relief. I’m just thankful that it is coming,” said Clinton homeowner Janice Coleman.

The bill passed both the House and Senate with Zero republican votes. Mississippi lawmakers who voted no said the plan redirected money to non-pandemic related matters and that it was too expensive.