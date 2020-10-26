Local restaurant celebrates first anniversary with donation to school

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, October 26, marks the first anniversary for the Stuffed Potato Factory at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.
The restaurant celebrated the occasion by making a $500 donation to Lanier High School in Jackson.
The owner, Michael Joyner, said he plans to donate to other schools in the future.
