Local restaurant celebrates first anniversary with donation to school

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, October 26, marks the first anniversary for the Stuffed Potato Factory at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.

The restaurant celebrated the occasion by making a $500 donation to Lanier High School in Jackson.

The owner, Michael Joyner, said he plans to donate to other schools in the future.

