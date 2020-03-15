Local restaurant to feed students out of school Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As many schools close their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, one restaurant is keeping it’s door open to make sure students are fed. The Village Kitchen will feed 100 students on Monday.

Antron McKay, owner of the business, said “We’ve named it The Village Kitchen for a reason. We’ve realized when trials and tribulations come our way, it’s important to come together as a community.”

Doors open for lunch Monday and will stay open until further notice. McKay is doing this out of his own pocket, but he is accepting community donations. If you would like to donate, you can reach out to them on Facebook and Instagram at thevillagekitchen219.