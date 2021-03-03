Local restaurants impacted by water crisis make accommodations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson water crisis has impacted businesses since mid-February. Babalu, which is located in Fondren, has water, but the business is still having to make accommodations.

At the start of the winter storms, Babalu was closed for five days. Before the restaurant could re-open the doors, they had to order porta potties and washing stations. They also had to have a water source to wash dishes and cook food.

General manager, Kendall Anderson, said even with water back on, it’s all hands on deck.

“We’re still under the boil water advisory, so we’re still having to boil water. We still have to serve can sodas and plastic plates. I just don’t feel comfortable yet using the dish machine. With the boil water advisory, I’m just not sure what the bacteria level is,” said Anderson.

Anderson said for as long as they need to, the restaurant continue to boil water.