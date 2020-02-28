Local sorority chapter to celebrate HBCU education

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Happening on Saturday, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority will host an event to celebrate historically black colleges and universities.

The event will take place at Holy Ghost Baptist Church located at 203 West Northside Drive in Clinton. It will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to get information about admissions, financial aid and scholarships.

The schools that were invited to attend include Alcorn State University, Coahoma Community College, Hinds Community College-Utica, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College.