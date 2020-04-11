Local storm shelters to open due to severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to the severe weather risk across Central Mississippi on Easter Sunday, county officials are taking necessary precautions to protect community members in need of shelter.

Lamar County EMA Director James Smith said the shelter in Lamar County will open for residents starting Sunday at noon.

The Lamar County shelter has an area of 7,734 sq ft to accommodate an occupancy up to 773 people. It also has space for a nurse station, food preparation area, meals ready-to-eat and bottled water storage area, a security office, and general purpose office.

The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, Miss. 39475

The Copiah County Joe L. Johnson Community Safe Room will also open Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

As a safety precaution of COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office is urging people to bring drinks and snacks, sanitizer and to wear a mask. Social distancing practices will also be heavily enforced.

The safe room is located at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst.