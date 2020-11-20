Local students donate to Operation Christmas Child

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – This week is Operation Christmas Child’s (OCC) National Collection Week, and students at Christ Covenant School in Ridgeland dropped off their boxes at the connecting church, Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church.

Pre-K through 8th grade students came class by class to the gym to drop off their boxes. They get a little lesson about OCC and said a prayer over the boxes. After that, they filed out to the loading deck where they saw the trucks the boxes are packed into.

Pear Orchard Church is a central location drop off, which means nearly a dozen churches bring their collected boxes to them. The church then takes the boxes to one of the distribution centers. The schools boxes make up a good portion of the final number, and the church is expected to have 20,000 boxes.

“We like to just remind the kids that this isn’t just about shoe boxes. It’s fun to get toys, but each child who gets a box gets to hear the gospel message and participate in a 12 week class where at the end they receive a bible in their own verse. So, the shoe box is really just a tool to get into different unchurched countries so that these kids can hear the gospel for probably the first time,” said Jenny Murphy.

Murphy said the church will be collecting boxes through the weekend. If you can’t make it, the very last day for drop-off is Monday afternoon on November 23.

