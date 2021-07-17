Local tennis association hosts youth tennis camp in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There was a lot of dancing and community fellowship happening at Tennis Center South in Jackson. Music and the smell of barbecue filled the air on Saturday to celebrate the end of Operation Reach’s tennis camp.

There was also an opportunity to get signed up for their afterschool program. Many said to stop the violence in the community, there needs to be multiple outlets for people.

“We’re not just sitting back and complaining about the problem we’re coming up with a resolution to solve the problem and this is a great thing we have going on for the community,” said Marvin Ross.

To sign up or learn more about the afterschool camp, click here.