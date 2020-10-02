Local voter registration drives to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local leaders and organizations will hold voter registrations drives this weekend.

In Hinds County, District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin will host a voter registration drive on Saturday, October 3. The event will be at the Kroger on Siwell Road in Byram from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Also, the Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., in partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health, will distribute free face masks and hold voter registration drives this weekend. The locations are listed below:

Saturday, October 3, 9 a.m. – until; A face mask giveaway and voter registration drive on the town square in Edwards, MS.

Saturday, October 3, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.; Rehoboth Christian Worship Center located at 5430 Robinson Rd. Jackson, MS, will host a COVID Care package giveaway while supplies last

Sunday, October 4, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Hyde Park Victory Church located at 6810 Presidential Drive, Jackson, MS, will host a face mask giveaway and voter registration drive

The last day to register to vote for the November election is Monday, October 5.

