AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a person from Michigan. According to Corporal Craig James, the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 on Highway 33 in Amite County.

He said the 1997 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 37-year-old Courtny Woodard, collided with the embankment and overturned. Woodard died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.