1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and another teen hospitalized.

Officer Sam Brown said a 19-year-old male and 15-year-old were shot multiple times around 1:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marwood Drive by an unknown suspect. Both were transported to Merit Health.

The 19-year-old died from his injuries. The second victim was later airlifted to Batson Children Hospital, and he is now in stable condition.

There is currently no motive or suspect information at this time.