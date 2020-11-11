100 Coalition of Black Women to hold Top Hat Holiday Brunch virtually

The Central Mississippi Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. will host its 29th Annual Holiday Top Hat Brunch.

This year’s event will take place virtually on Saturday, November 28, 2020. It will feature speakers from across the country and its annual hat parade.

Proceeds benefit the organization’s committment to granting HBCU scholarships to young ladies.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the coalition’s website.

LATEST STORIES: