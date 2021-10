JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 10th annual Purple Dress Run at the District in Jackson will be on Thursday, October 21.

The race will start at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple for the 5K run/walk. The event will benefit Catholic Charities and help raise awareness about domestic violence.

Registration is $35. If you would like to register for the event, click here.

Participants will receive a t-shirt, swag bag and a free drink ticket.