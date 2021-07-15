12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl drowned at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown.

According to Sheriff Kyle Breland, the girl was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When deputies arrived, security at the resort told them they had checked the pool for the girl and didn’t find her.

Deputies began searching a wooded area around the park, and they conducted a door-to-door search of the RV campers.

Due to recent rain in the area, Breland said the pool water was cloudy. They later found the girl in the pool. CPR was used to try to revive her, but the sheriff said she had been under water too long.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” said Breland.