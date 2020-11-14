1,370 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,370 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 133,340 with 3,540 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 13. Eleven deaths occurred between October 22 and November 13 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Franklin1
George1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jones1
Lamar1
Lee1
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Tate1

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 15 and November 9, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Clay1
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Lee1
Marshall1
Montgomery1
Prentiss1
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1222476414
Alcorn130721879
Amite45714152
Attala948279520
Benton44216448
Bolivar22458222030
Calhoun68013254
Carroll64313459
Chickasaw964314714
Choctaw258710
Claiborne56216439
Clarke840539327
Clay80226203
Coahoma1358391179
Copiah149938729
Covington1101326615
De Soto87638710120
Forrest34018317741
Franklin275441
George115022366
Greene55419406
Grenada12984311421
Hancock106034578
Harrison640410130335
Hinds891418648580
Holmes11936010220
Humphreys49918327
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1347338917
Jackson571310511312
Jasper7702010
Jefferson29811133
Jefferson Davis5041581
Jones32348618738
Kemper35815419
Lafayette28474512328
Lamar2583474211
Lauderdale301714129876
Lawrence63314262
Leake125643427
Lee43698919539
Leflore19068819447
Lincoln16066416236
Lowndes21146211333
Madison42829725045
Marion1035469215
Marshall1882395913
Monroe17427617252
Montgomery66324539
Neshoba204011113739
Newton965294010
Noxubee64617214
Oktibbeha22395819331
Panola194043608
Pearl River1310659923
Perry59224207
Pike1527589827
Pontotoc177925192
Prentiss127924554
Quitman449600
Rankin47449018323
Scott138029223
Sharkey29416438
Simpson13515212219
Smith65816558
Stone62114579
Sunflower1784548415
Tallahatchie91527297
Tate1487456716
Tippah110228613
Tishomingo971419626
Tunica57218152
Union1452254611
Walthall705276713
Warren16495612526
Washington287310518139
Wayne1105225910
Webster398145211
Wilkinson36022205
Winston1005224611
Yalobusha629257917
Yazoo14133613614
Total133,3403,5407,1651,371

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

