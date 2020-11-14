1,370 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,370 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 133,340 with 3,540 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 13. Eleven deaths occurred between October 22 and November 13 in the counties below.

County Total Covington 1 Franklin 1 George 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Lee 1 Pearl River 1 Pontotoc 1 Tate 1

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 15 and November 9, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Clay 1 Coahoma 1 Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Itawamba 1 Lee 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 1 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1222 47 64 14 Alcorn 1307 21 87 9 Amite 457 14 15 2 Attala 948 27 95 20 Benton 442 16 44 8 Bolivar 2245 82 220 30 Calhoun 680 13 25 4 Carroll 643 13 45 9 Chickasaw 964 31 47 14 Choctaw 258 7 1 0 Claiborne 562 16 43 9 Clarke 840 53 93 27 Clay 802 26 20 3 Coahoma 1358 39 117 9 Copiah 1499 38 72 9 Covington 1101 32 66 15 De Soto 8763 87 101 20 Forrest 3401 83 177 41 Franklin 275 4 4 1 George 1150 22 36 6 Greene 554 19 40 6 Grenada 1298 43 114 21 Hancock 1060 34 57 8 Harrison 6404 101 303 35 Hinds 8914 186 485 80 Holmes 1193 60 102 20 Humphreys 499 18 32 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1347 33 89 17 Jackson 5713 105 113 12 Jasper 770 20 1 0 Jefferson 298 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 504 15 8 1 Jones 3234 86 187 38 Kemper 358 15 41 9 Lafayette 2847 45 123 28 Lamar 2583 47 42 11 Lauderdale 3017 141 298 76 Lawrence 633 14 26 2 Leake 1256 43 42 7 Lee 4369 89 195 39 Leflore 1906 88 194 47 Lincoln 1606 64 162 36 Lowndes 2114 62 113 33 Madison 4282 97 250 45 Marion 1035 46 92 15 Marshall 1882 39 59 13 Monroe 1742 76 172 52 Montgomery 663 24 53 9 Neshoba 2040 111 137 39 Newton 965 29 40 10 Noxubee 646 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2239 58 193 31 Panola 1940 43 60 8 Pearl River 1310 65 99 23 Perry 592 24 20 7 Pike 1527 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1779 25 19 2 Prentiss 1279 24 55 4 Quitman 449 6 0 0 Rankin 4744 90 183 23 Scott 1380 29 22 3 Sharkey 294 16 43 8 Simpson 1351 52 122 19 Smith 658 16 55 8 Stone 621 14 57 9 Sunflower 1784 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 915 27 29 7 Tate 1487 45 67 16 Tippah 1102 28 61 3 Tishomingo 971 41 96 26 Tunica 572 18 15 2 Union 1452 25 46 11 Walthall 705 27 67 13 Warren 1649 56 125 26 Washington 2873 105 181 39 Wayne 1105 22 59 10 Webster 398 14 52 11 Wilkinson 360 22 20 5 Winston 1005 22 46 11 Yalobusha 629 25 79 17 Yazoo 1413 36 136 14 Total 133,340 3,540 7,165 1,371

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

