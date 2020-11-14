1,370 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,370 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 133,340 with 3,540 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. November 13. Eleven deaths occurred between October 22 and November 13 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Covington
|1
|Franklin
|1
|George
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lee
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Tate
|1
10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 15 and November 9, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1222
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1307
|21
|87
|9
|Amite
|457
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|948
|27
|95
|20
|Benton
|442
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2245
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|680
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|643
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|964
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|258
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|562
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|840
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|802
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1358
|39
|117
|9
|Copiah
|1499
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1101
|32
|66
|15
|De Soto
|8763
|87
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3401
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|275
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1150
|22
|36
|6
|Greene
|554
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1298
|43
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1060
|34
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6404
|101
|303
|35
|Hinds
|8914
|186
|485
|80
|Holmes
|1193
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|499
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1347
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5713
|105
|113
|12
|Jasper
|770
|20
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|298
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|504
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3234
|86
|187
|38
|Kemper
|358
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2847
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2583
|47
|42
|11
|Lauderdale
|3017
|141
|298
|76
|Lawrence
|633
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1256
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4369
|89
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1906
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1606
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2114
|62
|113
|33
|Madison
|4282
|97
|250
|45
|Marion
|1035
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1882
|39
|59
|13
|Monroe
|1742
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|663
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2040
|111
|137
|39
|Newton
|965
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|646
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2239
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1940
|43
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1310
|65
|99
|23
|Perry
|592
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1527
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1779
|25
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1279
|24
|55
|4
|Quitman
|449
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4744
|90
|183
|23
|Scott
|1380
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|294
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1351
|52
|122
|19
|Smith
|658
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|621
|14
|57
|9
|Sunflower
|1784
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|915
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1487
|45
|67
|16
|Tippah
|1102
|28
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|971
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|572
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1452
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|705
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1649
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2873
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1105
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|398
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|360
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1005
|22
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|629
|25
|79
|17
|Yazoo
|1413
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|133,340
|3,540
|7,165
|1,371
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
