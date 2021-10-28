15-year-old charged with murder after human remains found in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a 15-year-old for murder after human remains were found Tuesday morning.

The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon Holmes was picked up by Adams County deputies on Wednesday to be interviewed. They arrested him after the interview.

The remains have been tentatively identified as 19-year-old Bill Cavin, Jr., and were found in the woods near Booker Road and Morgantown Road. Cavin was reported missing in July 2021.

The Natchez Police Department is assisting with the investigation.