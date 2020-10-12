Severe Weather Tools

Teen shot and killed at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after witnesses said a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the Texaco on N. State St. in Jackson.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time. Police have not identified the victim.

