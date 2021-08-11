16-year-old injured in shooting on Halls Ferry Road in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old is recovering at a hospital after being shot in Warren County. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, on Halls Ferry Road.

Deputies said they found two teenagers inside the vehicle. One of the teens had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the teens were shot at by a homeowner on Halls Ferry Road. They said details about the events leading up the shooting are still under investigation.

Deputies later arrested 43-year-old Jason Hendrix in connection to the case. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hendrix made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. Judge Edwin Woods, Jr. set his bond at $1 million per charge.