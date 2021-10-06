162nd Mississippi State Fair kicks off on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 162nd Mississippi State Fair will open to the public on Wednesday, October 6.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s event at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. This year, the fair has a new exhibit called, “The Mississippi Frontier.” The exhibit will feature blacksmiths, train rides and pony rides.

There will be a homemade biscuit eating contest on Saturday, October 9. Attendees will be able to enjoy rides, food and musical performances.

For opening night, law enforcement officers, first responders, active military personnel and healthcare workers will get in for free, as long as they have a valid ID.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting will be at Gate One on Jefferson Street and Amite Street at 5:00 p.m. The fair will run through October 17th.