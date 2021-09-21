18-year-old arrested in connection to drive-by shooting at Southwest Mississippi Community College

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened at Southwest Mississippi Community College (SMCC) on September 9.

On Tuesday, September 14, SMCC officers and Pike County detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Magnolia Progress Road in Magnolia.

They said a firearm was located in Bryan “BJ” Cameron’s room at the home. They believe the gun was one of the firearms used in the drive-by shooting. Authorities also found 44 grams of marijuana.

Bryan “BJ” Cameron (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron, 18, was arrested and booked for drive-by shooting, conspiracy to commit drive-by shooting, shooting into a motor vehicle (x2), possession of weapon on school campus and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute enhanced by possession of a firearm.