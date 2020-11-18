2 arrested for murder in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 25-year-old Donald James Free and 30-year-old Monica Denise Barnett for the murder of Cedric Smith.

Deputies said the incident happened in Copiah County on November 13, 2020.

Free and Barnett are being held at the Copiah County Detention Center.

