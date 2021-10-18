2 Jackson men sentenced on drug trafficking charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, October 14, two Jackson men were sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said 42-year-old Anthony Anderson was sentenced to 78 months in prison, and 40-year-old Kenyarder Bell was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

Officials said on July 8, 2018, Anderson, who was helped by Bell, sold methamphetamine to a person. The drugs were analyzed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Laboratory and confirmed to be 26.7 grams of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride with 95% purity.

The defendants pled guilty on June 24, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.  

