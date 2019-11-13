2 JSU football players appear before judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson State University’s football players, Jakaiszer Glass and Carl Jones, made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday after being charged with robbery.

According to Judge, Glass got into a fight with someone in the dorm on campus.

Jakaiszer Glass

Carl Jones’ lawyer Aafram Sellers released a statement.

Sellers says Jones is presumed to be innocent of these charges. We believe after a thorough investigation, evidence will show he is not guilty of these charges.

Carl Jones

Bond is set at $10,000 for both men.

12 News will have more details on the court appearance and incident later.